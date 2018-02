NORFOLK — The driver of a plow truck was taken to the hospital after his plow truck slipped on an icy road.

Norfolk fire officials say the fire department and EMS were called o the dirt road section of Bald Mountain Road to assist one of the town trucks that slipped and slid off the road due to icy conditions.

Officials say the driver was taken to the hospital for evaluation.

