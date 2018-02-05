× Retiring Connecticut chief justice takes job at law firm

HARTFORD — Retiring Connecticut Chief Justice Chase Rogers has been hired by a large East Coast law firm.

Day Pitney announced Monday that Rogers will join the firm’s Hartford office as a litigation partner and appellate practice group member on March 19.

Monday also was the day Rogers’ retirement as chief justice took effect.

Rogers served as chief justice for nearly 11 years, after serving as a judge on the Superior Court and Appellate Court. She previously worked as a lawyer in commercial and employment litigation.

She said in a statement that she admires Day Pitney and the complexity of the matters it handles.

Democratic Gov. Dannel P. Malloy nominated Justice Andrew McDonald to succeed Rogers. McDonald would be the first openly gay leader of a state Supreme Court in the country.