× Route 2 eastbound in Colchester closed following serious motor vehicle accident

COLCHESTER — Route 2 eastbound by exit 21 in Colchester is closed after a car struck a tree Monday afternoon.

State police said Life Star has been requested. No other details have been released at this time.

#CTtraffic: Rte 2 eb x21 Colchester closed for one car vs tree crash. Life Star enroute for one with serious injury. — CT State Police (@CT_STATE_POLICE) February 5, 2018