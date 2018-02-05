Simsbury business owners face deportation to China

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SIMSBURY -- Sunday was a day filled with raw emotion outside Deco Salon in Simsbury.

The owners of the salon - known affectionately as Tony and Kris - are due to be deported on Friday, February 16, so the community is pushing back.

"This family was escaping persecution to come here, " said State Senator Beth Bye of Farmington, "They've come here, they've set up a business, and they're important community members and our community members are saying 'we're with you.'"

The couple has been living and working in the U.S. for 20 years. A family representative said they have been granted work permits, pay taxes, and are raising two children, ages 5 and 15.

"They don't deserve this," said Simsbury First Selectman Eric Wellman. "We need to be keeping families together."

The couple has reportedly complied with all ICE requirements, but at their last check-in was fitted with GPS trackers and told to buy one-way tickets out of the country.

Dozens came out to support the family. And send a message to ICE.

"It makes good sense to me to go after illegals that are not law-abiding, they're breaking criminal laws, committing felonies, and hurting people," said State Senator Paul Doyle of Wethersfield. " But in this situation, law-abiding people paying taxes and helping our citizens just doesn't make sense."

"If you want to get rid of immigrants who you claim to be dangerous, go find violent criminals," said Holly Greenfield of Simsbury.