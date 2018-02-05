× UConn John Dempsey Hospital ranked highest in patient safety for 3rd straight year

HARTFORD — When it comes to our health, we rely on medical professionals to make sure we are given the proper treatment to overcome anything we might be dealing with.

From a minor cough, stuffy nose, allergies, cuts, broken bones or severe sicknesses, patients like when hospitals keep them safe from medical errors, infections, and other harm the best way they can.

And when it comes to a hospital that does just that, UConn John Dempsey Hospital is the place to be, according to The Leapfrog Group.

For the third straight year, UConn John Dempsey Hospital has been awarded the highest A-rating in patient safety by the Leapfrog Group.

The Leapfrog Group assigns an A, B, C, D or F grade to hospitals nationwide based on their performance.

Leapfrog used 27 measures of publicly available hospital safety data to calculate grades.