Governor Malloy announces FY19 budget adjustment proposal

HARTFORD — Governor Dannel P. Malloy is announcing his budget adjustment proposal for Fiscal year 2019 at the State Capitol in Hartford on Monday afternoon.

Malloy said his Fiscal Year 2019 budget adjustments, building on the framework of the bipartisan, biennial budget adopted last year. The Governor’s proposal focuses on recurring, realistic spending and revenue changes to put the state budget on more stable footing, both in this biennium and into the future.

“The budget we are proposing today is about the future – specifically Connecticut’s long-term fiscal stability,” Malloy said. “This plan continues to pay down the state’s long-term obligations, further reduces our reliance on one-time revenues, and identifies clearer and more achievable savings targets in the underlying budget. When it comes to our budget, there are few easy answers left for state leaders – what matters most is that we achieve balance with realistic and responsible changes.”

The Governor’s adjustment proposal claims to :