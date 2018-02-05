Governor Malloy announces FY19 budget adjustment proposal
HARTFORD — Governor Dannel P. Malloy is announcing his budget adjustment proposal for Fiscal year 2019 at the State Capitol in Hartford on Monday afternoon.
Malloy said his Fiscal Year 2019 budget adjustments, building on the framework of the bipartisan, biennial budget adopted last year. The Governor’s proposal focuses on recurring, realistic spending and revenue changes to put the state budget on more stable footing, both in this biennium and into the future.
“The budget we are proposing today is about the future – specifically Connecticut’s long-term fiscal stability,” Malloy said. “This plan continues to pay down the state’s long-term obligations, further reduces our reliance on one-time revenues, and identifies clearer and more achievable savings targets in the underlying budget. When it comes to our budget, there are few easy answers left for state leaders – what matters most is that we achieve balance with realistic and responsible changes.”
The Governor’s adjustment proposal claims to :
Include expenditure and revenue changes totaling more than $266.3 million. These changes are responsive to the underlying $165 million shortfall identified by the latest consensus revenue forecast, and an additional $100 million of changes to correct unrealistic spending assumptions in the adopted budget or for unrecognized needs.
Reduce projected out-year deficits by half; decreasing by $1.35 billion in FY20, $1.43 billion in FY21, and $1.49 billion in FY22.
Take steps to ensure the long-term solvency of the Special Transportation Fund and restoration of billions of dollars in transportation projects currently deferred.
Pay the entire State Employees Retirement System (SERS) and Teachers Retirement System (TRS) state contribution and proposes changes to smooth the looming TRS payment spikes. Major tax rates are unchanged, but revenue changes include repeals of exemptions and credits or cessation of enacted rate changes.
Establishe a series of new steps to allow Connecticut’s citizens to receive more friendly tax treatment following the federal tax changes, including changes to pass-through entities, decoupling expensing and bonus depreciation, and allowing municipalities to create charitable organizations supporting local interests.
Annualize FY18 budgeted lapses but preserves funding for Alliance Districts and towns most in need by reducing grants in wealthier communities.
Fully fund Juan F. compliance costs.
Increase funding to address the emergency placements within the Department of Developmental Services system, thereby alleviating pressure on the wait list.
Add additional temporary supports for those displaced by Hurricane Maria.
Reduce the assessment on the insurance industry by 3.7 percent.