72-year-old woman dead following house fire in Enfield

ENFIELD — Fire officials said a woman has died following a house fire Friday afternoon.

Enfield Fire Chief Ed Richards said the woman was exposed to “superheated toxic products of combustion” which contributed to her death. Richards said she was at home with her sister at the time when the fire broke out on 255 Pearl Street.

The sister escaped the blaze unharmed.

Richards said the woman was taken to Baystate for treatment where they stabilized the burns then transported her to Bridgeport Hospital. Richards said she was then moved to Bridgeport’s ICU after a preexisting health issue got worse due to the injuries from the fire.

She passed away Tuesday morning, according to Richards.

The woman’s identity is being withheld until her family members who live in another country are notified, Richards said.

Fire investigators are still working to determine the cause of the blaze. The house has been deemed uninhabitable.

No other details have been released.

42.002718 -72.544145