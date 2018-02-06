× Bridgeport man pleads guilty to role in Christmas Eve gunfight that killed 14-year-old boy

BRIDGEPORT — A Bridgeport man has pleaded guilty to manslaughter for his role in a gunfight on a city street that left an innocent 14-year-old boy dead.

The Connecticut Post reports that 24-year-old Michael Majors pleaded guilty Monday just before his trial was scheduled to start.

Authorities said Majors and another man shot at each other on a busy Bridgeport street on Christmas Eve 2015. Neither man was struck, but 14-year-old Luis Colon was hit and died. He had been sent to the store by his mother for some last-minute Christmas items.

Majors maintained he fired in self-defense.

Police didn’t recover either gun so have been unable to determine who fired the fatal shot.

Majors faces up to 40 years in prison at sentencing on March 16.

The other suspect is awaiting trial.