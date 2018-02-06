Letters to Ella: A look at what people had to say to Gov. Grasso after the Blizzard of ’78

HARTFORD – The Blizzard of 1978 caused Governor Ella Grasso to shut down the state for more than two days.

The roads were closed to all but emergency vehicles from 10 p.m. Monday night to Wednesday. It was a controversial decision, but in the following days, the governor’s office was flooded with letters. Most praised her decision.

The correspondence is now housed in the Connecticut State Library. The letters came from residents and business leaders such as the president of The Hartford. One had a Mass said for her. One said the G in Grasso stood for “guts.”

Others took Grasso to task. Since the Southwest corner received less snow, residents there were critical of the closure.