New union poll supports raising taxes over spending cuts

HARTFORD — The day before a new legislative session is set to begin, a new poll shows 2018 likely voters are looking for elected officials to find new sources of revenue this session as opposed to balancing the budget through spending cuts, according to the Service Employees International Union.

The union said 57 percent of voters prefer to create new sources of revenue, compared to just 20 percent who want to cut funding for programs and services and 17 percent who believe the state should do both. The most popular source of revenue voters want to see is closing corporate tax loopholes, with an overwhelming 70 percent approval.

Global Strategy Group conducted the poll from December 12-17 with 500 likely voters in Connecticut.

