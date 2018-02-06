Light snow Tuesday morning; Messy storm for Wednesday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

There's the chance for a few snow showers out there this morning, with a coating to a half inch of rain possibly. It all ends by noon, with some sun during the afternoon. We have a bigger storm on the way for tomorrow.

Wednesday's storm is looking like a mess of everything at this point. The timing will be tricky, arriving just after the morning commute. That means you and the kids will get to work and school just fine just before snow develops mid-morning. Snow is likely everywhere before changing over to a period of ice (sleet and freezing rain) and then rain. That transition will happen first along the shoreline (least snow), and last in northwest Connecticut (more snow). While parts of the shore could see temps spike near 40 degrees, parts of northern Connecticut and the valleys will stay near or below freezing the entire day.

As the storm departs, there may be some wintry mix on the back edge of the precipitation. Overall, it looks like a messy ride on the roads from late morning Wednesday into early morning Thursday.

Thursday will be quiet during the day. More snow is possible late Friday into Saturday morning (some accumulation is possible). Another storm is likely on Sunday but this one looks more like rain than anything else. Overall, this active weather pattern continues.

Forecast Details:

TODAY: Mostly cloudy, light snow during the morning leading to a coating for some. Clearing in the afternoon. Highs: mid 30s.

WEDNESDAY: Mid-morning snow, changing to a wintry mix/ice, then rain from south to north. High: 31-40 (warmest along the shore, coldest in the NW hills and northern valley locations).

THURSDAY: Chance early morning snow shower, then clearing. High: Near 30.

FRIDAY: Increasing clouds, snow developing. High: 30s.

SATURDAY: Chance early snow then clearing. High: Near 40.

SUNDAY: Rain likely. High: low 40s.

