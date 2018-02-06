× Suspect arrested after video camera found in men’s locker room: Southington Police

SOUTHINGTON — Police arrested a suspect in connection with a video camera found in a men’s locker room.

On Monday, police said they were called to the YMCA at 29 High St., after a camera was found in the drying off area of the men’s locker room.

Police arrested Leonidas Fernando Torres-Cabrera, 30, of Naugatuck. They said he positioned a cell phone in a gym bag and recorded the area near the drying area outside the showers. Police said Torres Cabrera was seen in the area of the bag several times a short time prior to the camera being discovered. This led to him being a suspect. Police said Torres-Cabrera was interviewed and admitted that the gym bag and camera were his and that he set them up in the location.

Torres-Cabrera was charged with Voyeurism and Disorderly Conduct. He was released on a $25,000 bond and scheduled to appear in Bristol Court and will be in court on February 13.