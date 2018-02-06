Timeline of Wednesday’s messy storm

Wednesday’s storm will bring a messy mix of everything starting with snow, then changing over to sleet, freezing rain and eventually rain. Most of the state will get 1″-4″ of snow followed by ice and rain on top of that. Here’s a timeline of how we expect this mess of a storm to unfold.

Timing it all out:

Not only will it be a dry start to the day Wednesday. But there might even be some early sun in spots. Then things head downhill…

Snow moves in 8:30 am – 10 am. There will be a decent burst of snow here on the front of the storm that will accumulate and cover roads quickly. Look for a quick inch or two statewide (even down to the shore).

Snow changes to ice in the afternoon (some sleet, mainly freezing rain) from south to north.

Ice changes to rain along the shore and southern CT by mid afternoon. The change from ice to rain will take longer for northern CT and valley locations resulting in a prolonged period of icing. It should happen for most locations by late afternoon/early evening. But some in the hills may stay as ice for the whole event.

Then ice changes to rain mid-afternoon shore/southern CT. Northern CT, valley locations hang onto ice longer, coating everything up.It all ends 9 pm – midnight (may go back to a mix in spots). Then temps will take a nosedive which could cause any wet surfaces to freeze over.

Areas near and north of I-84 have the best chance of seeing significant ice accumulations. Freezing rain will cause an icy glaze on untreated surfaces. Hopefully it won’t be enough to cause big issues with downed trees and powerlines. But we will at least see them begin to get weighed down in the ice.

Most of the state ends up with 2″-4″ of snow. The shore will get an 1″-2″ and the best chance of some 5″-6″ amounts will be towards the Massachusetts border (especially in Litchfield County).