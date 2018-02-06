× Wolcott man gets 6 years for trying to firebomb pizzeria

WATERBURY — A Connecticut man who police say firebombed a pizzeria has been sentenced to six years in prison.

The Republican-American reports 25-year-old Scott Basile, of Wolcott, was sentenced Monday after pleading guilty to attempt to commit first-degree arson. As part of a plea deal, Basile will serve 14 years on parole following his release from prison.

Police were surveilling Fratelli’s Pizza in Waterbury in connection with fires at the restaurant when they saw Basile approaching the business. Basile fled police when he was approached. Police say he left a large propane tank and Molotov cocktails.

Police searched for Basile in Connecticut and New York before arresting him in New Jersey. Investigators believe Basile is responsible for five other fires.

John Cizik, Basile’s attorney, said his client had been mentally ill.