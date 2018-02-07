× Black Lives Matter leader shot, killed

NEW ORLEANS — A man who died at a New Orleans hospital after he was shot in the leg while riding his bike in the Treme area early Tuesday morning was an activist and organizer of the Black Lives Matter movement in Charleston, S.C., according to family members who spoke to several Charleston media outlets.

They say that Muhiyidin d’Baha, better known as Moya or Moye, was riding a bike near the intersection of Bienville Court and North Roman Street around 1:30 a.m. when he was shot.

He was taken to the hospital where he later died.

The NOPD has not released any details of this incident, only confirming that a shooting happened at that time and at that location.

D’Baha is best known for jumping into a crowd and trying to grab a Confederate flag that someone was holding during a heated protest in Charleston in February 2017.

Bree Newsome, the woman who climbed a flagpole and unhooked the Confederate flag at the South Carolina State House in 2015, was giving a speech in downtown Charleston when d’Baha jumped into the crowd on live television.

NOPD has not named a motive or suspect in the activist’s slaying.

His family has set up a GoFundMe to raise funds to bring the body home to South Carolina.