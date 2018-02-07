× Bysiewicz expected to file exploratory run for Governor

HARTFORD — Former Secretary of the State Susan Bysiewicz is expected to announce Thursday she will focus on exploring a run for Governor, and not State Senate.

The Middletown Democrat had been eyeing a run for the 13th Senate District, which is held by Republican State Senator Len Suzio.

Bysiewicz did not rule out exploring a run for Governor, but seemed to be weighing out support for the state’s top seat. Bysiewicz served three terms as the Secretary of the State, and was a candidate for Governor in 2010 before she dropped out of the race.

Two years later, she tried to challenge now Senator Chris Murphy for the Senate seat, but lost in the primary.

