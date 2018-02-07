Icy conditions Thursday, temps in the near 30s

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Temperatures will rapidly drop below freezing, causing any areas of standing water or slush to freeze over which could result in black ice overnight into Thursday morning.

Thursday will be quiet during the day. There is a chance for some snow showers or flurries late Friday or Friday night.

Then temperatures will soar this weekend with highs in the 40s to near 50 degrees on Saturday! There is a chance for showers in the afternoon though and some of that rain could linger into Sunday morning.

Overall, looking into next week some milder temperatures are on the way with 20s and 30s getting replaced by 40s for much of next week!

Forecast Details:

THURSDAY: Roads could be slick in the morning. Mostly sunny. High: Near 30.

FRIDAY: Increasing clouds, snow developing. High: 30s.

SATURDAY: Sun and clouds, chance for afternoon/late showers. High: Mid 40s - near 50 degrees.

SUNDAY: Rain likely, especially in the morning. High: low 40s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. High: Mid-upper 40s.

