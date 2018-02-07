× White House secretary dating Connecticut native Hope Hicks accused of choking, punching ex-wife

WASHINGTON DC — The first ex-wife of Rob Porter told DailyMail.com has said that he choked and punched her during their marriage, breaking down her confidence so badly with his verbal and emotional abuse that she took an extended leave of absence from grad school. Porter is currently dating White House Communications Director Hope Hicks, a Connecticut native.

Colbie Holderness, 37, who is a senior analyst for the U.S. government, spoke on the record to DailyMail.com about her five-year marriage following the on-the-record allegations by Porter’s second wife, Jennifer Willoughby.

She confirmed that she had also been interviewed by the FBI about her marriage after Porter was tapped for his current White House position and required security clearance which he has not received.

Last week, DailyMail.com revealed that Porter and White House Director of Communications Hope Hicks are dating, and were seen kissing in a cab on the way back to her apartment.

When reached for comment about second wife Jennifer Willoughby’s claims, Porter told DailyMail.com: ‘I will not comment about these matters, beyond stating that many of these allegations are slanderous and simply false.’

John Kelly, Chief of Staff, commented: ‘Rob Porter is a man of true integrity and honor and I can’t say enough good things about him. He is a friend, a confidante and a trusted professional. I am proud to serve alongside him.’

But first wife Colbie says that Porter has displayed a pattern of abuse with women.

‘I was his first wife and it wasn’t until there was a second wife and then a long-time girlfriend reaching out to me, who was experiencing some weird things. I started to realize that he keeps getting away with it. It’s a pattern now, it hasn’t gone away and it’s getting worse. More people are experiencing it.’

