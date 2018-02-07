× Silver Alert: Manchester man, 78, reported missing by family

MANCHESTER — The Manchester Police Department is looking for the public’s assistance finding an 78-year-old man reported missing by his family.

Police said John Gilbert left his home yesterday driving a 2016 white Toyota Camry with a Connecticut license plate number of AJ18425.

John Gilbert left home yesterday, driving a 2016 white Toyota Camry with Connecticut plates AJ18425 and his family has reported him missing, according to police.

A Silver Alert has been issued and police are asking anyone with information to call the Manchester Police Department at 860-645-5500.

Silver Alerts are issued by law enforcement agencies for missing people of all ages. Amber Alerts are issued for children who are believed to be in danger.