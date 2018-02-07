Silver Alert: Manchester man, 78, reported missing by family
MANCHESTER — The Manchester Police Department is looking for the public’s assistance finding an 78-year-old man reported missing by his family.
Police said John Gilbert left his home yesterday driving a 2016 white Toyota Camry with a Connecticut license plate number of AJ18425.
A Silver Alert has been issued and police are asking anyone with information to call the Manchester Police Department at 860-645-5500.
Silver Alerts are issued by law enforcement agencies for missing people of all ages. Amber Alerts are issued for children who are believed to be in danger.
