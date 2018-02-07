× Manchester PD: 2 people arrested after nearly $300,000 worth of marijuana was seized from apartment

MANCHESTER — Police said two people were arrested after nearly $300,000 worth of marijuana was seized inside an apartment.

Manchester police said in January, The East Central Narcotics Task Force (ECNTF) received information of a large marijuana operation.

During the investigation, officials said they determined that the marijuana was being kept inside of a residence inside the Squire Village Apartment Complex within the town of Manchester.

“ECNTF obtained enough information to get a search warrant for the apartment where over 70 pounds of marijuana was seized, along with an undisclosed amount of U.S. currency and other items of evidence showing drug activity,” said police.

Police said they then obtained arrest warrants for Kiara Lopez, 22 and Kenneth Chaparro, 24.

“The investigation revealed that both Chaparro and Lopez were flying to the State of California and purchasing large amounts of marijuana. During the trip, Lopez and Chaparro would package the marijuana and ship it back to Connecticut in large boxes using a private shipping carrier to be distributed,” police said.

On Friday, police said they received information that Lopez and Chaparro were attempting to board a flight to California from Logan Airport in Boston.

Both were detained and Chaparro was taken into custody and held without bond in the state of Massachusetts. Chaparro was extradited back to Connecticut on Monday, said police.

Police said Lopez was arrested at court while attending Chaparro’s arraignment on Tuesday.

Both are facing several drugs charges in addition to operating a drug factory.