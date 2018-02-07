Messy, wintry Wednesday with snow, ice, and rain

This afternoon we’ll see a changeover from snow to ice (freezing rain and sleet). That transition will happen first along the shoreline (less snow), and last in northwest Connecticut (more snow). While parts of the shore could see temps spike near 40 degrees, parts of northern Connecticut and the valleys will stay near or below freezing for much of the day causing a prolonged period of ice ranging from .1″-.25″.

That’s enough to make untreated roadways slippery, add a crunch to the top of your piles and cause a few scattered power outages. If ice accumulation gets higher than .5″ that’s when you start worrying about widespread outages. Right now we don’t think that’s likely but it’s worth watching.

Most of the state will get 1″-3″ of snow with some higher amounts, up to 4″ or possibly 6″ for some towns northwest of Hartford. Northern Litchfield County will likely see the highest totals in the state, with much less the further south and east you go. Any accumulation the shoreline gets will get washed away by rain that will follow, and that may be the case a bit further inland as well.

As the storm departs around midnight there may be some wintry mix on the back edge of the precipitation. Overall, it looks like a messy ride on the roads from late morning Wednesday into early morning Thursday. The shoreline will fair a little better as temps soar above freezing mid afternoon to early evening.

Thursday will be quiet during the day. More snow is possible late Friday into Saturday morning (some minor accumulation is possible). Another storm is likely on Sunday but this one looks more like rain than anything else. Overall, this active weather pattern continues.

The Blizzard of 1978:

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Forecast Details:

TODAY: Snow developing, changing to a wintry mix/ice, then rain from south to north. High: 32-40 (warmest along the shore, coldest in the NW hills and northern valley locations).

THURSDAY: Roads could be slick in the morning. Mostly sunny. High: Near 30.

FRIDAY: Increasing clouds, snow developing. High: 30s.

SATURDAY: Chance early snow then clearing. High: Near 40.

SUNDAY: Rain likely with milder temperatures. High: low 40s.

MONDAY:

Check out the FOX61 Meteorologists on Facebook:

Dan Amarante, Rachel Frank, Matt Scott, Sam Sampieri, Tim Lavigne

Or on Twitter:

Dan Amarante, Rachel Frank, Matt Scott, Sam Sampieri, Tim Lavigne

To sign up for the daily weather email, click here.