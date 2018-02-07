Windsor PD: Woman dead following crash involving garbage truck

WINDSOR — Police said a woman has died following an accident involving a garbage truck Wednesday.

Windsor police said the car was occupied by two people. The passenger in the car was a 41-year-old female who was pronounced dead.

The driver of the car sustained serious injuries and was transported to Hartford Hospital, police said. At this time, there is no word on the condition of the driver.

As for the driver of the garbage truck, police said he was taken to St. Francis Hospital where he was treated for minor injuries.

No other details have been released at this time.