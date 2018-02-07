Storm leads to accidents, closed roads around state

HARTFORD — A winter storm lead to icy conditions around the state Wednesday afternoon.

For the latest in traffic, go here.

For the latest forecast, go here.

Hamden police tweeted about one accident on Wintergreen Ave.

Use Caution – Slippery Conditions! One car MVA vs pole area of 333 Wintergreen Ave. Minor injuries. Road temporarily closed. pic.twitter.com/zsGwLNXH1A — HAMDEN POLICE – CT (@HAMDENPOLICECT) February 7, 2018

Windsor police advised around 2:15 that Rt. 305 (Bloomfield Avenue) east and west bound between Mountain Rd and Addison Rd in Windsor has been shut down due to a serious crash involving a garbage truck and car. The road could be closed for hours.

#BREAKING just got to scene of serious crash involving garbage truck and car on Bloomfield ave in #Windsor . PD roping off area. Expect road 2 b closed 4 several hrs @FOX61News pic.twitter.com/7PV8pMB3dT — Michael Howard (@MHoward_TV) February 7, 2018

Bus service in New Britain to Brittany Farms was curtailed due to slippery roadways. CT Transit said there was no service to Village Square Rd, Brittany Farms Rd. Passengers should board busses at Hartford Rd at Corbins Park & Ride or Hartford Rd at Costco.

In Farmington, Route 4 was closed closed due to a crash but has since reopened.

BREAKING: Crash on Route 4 in #Farmington near entrance to Farmington HS. Traffic backup, cars starting to turn around @FOX61News pic.twitter.com/Ey1D8eFARg — Spencer Allan Brooks (@SpencerSays) February 7, 2018

In Bristol, Willis St. was closed due to damaged utility poles as a result of a car crash. “There were no serious injuries. Willis St. is closed between Northmont Rd. in Bristol and Beechers Lane in Wolcott. There is no estimate when Willis St. will be reopened.” said police.