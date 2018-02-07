Tolland emergency officials proud to serve

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TOLLAND -- On FOX61, viewers watch the show, "911" which takes place in an emergency call center.

We wanted to get a look inside of an actual emergency call center. The members of Tolland County 911 work hard to stay one step ahead of first responders out in the field.

Many of the staff members are current or former first responders themselves and they know the most crucial parts of responding to an emergency.

They use that knowledge to give as much accurate information to crews in the field, sometimes even giving pre-arrival instructions to the people on the other end of the phone.

In fact, Alex Moore, a member of Tolland County 911 is credited with saving two separate lives last year alone by giving pre-arrival instructions to callers.

Hundreds of thousands of dollars are spent on equipment inside of the emergency call center which is solely focused on obtaining as much information from callers in order to dispatch the appropriate level of response to each emergency situation.

