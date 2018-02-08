× 1 dead following crash on I-395 southbound in Killingly

KILLINGLY – State police said one person has died following a crash on I-395 southbound Thursday afternoon.

Connecticut State Police said Jesse Remillard, 37, of Putnam, died after he lost control of his car, went airborne, then struck the Dog Hill Road overpass bridge abutment.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to state police.

I-395 Southbound was closed between Exits 41 and 38 due to the crash.

