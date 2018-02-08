ASML to add more than 500 jobs in Wilton

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILTON - Netherlands-based ASML, a company that manufactures the machines that make computer chips, is expanding its engineering and manufacturing footprint in Wilton.

In exchange for economic incentives from the state, the company will expand its current workforce of 1,222 employees by 524 positions.

The investments are worth $100 million and include expanded manufacturing space, a new parking structure, and interior renovations to existing facilities.

