Boy trapped inside claw machine rescued by firefighters

TITUSVILLE, Fla. — A young boy had to be rescued from a claw-style vending machine at a restaurant in Florida on Wednesday.

Firefighter Jeremy House was eating dinner at Beef O’Brady’s in Titusville when he heard someone yell to call 911.

The boy got stuck inside the machine while trying to retrieve a prize, according to a Facebook post by Titusville Fire and Emergency Services:

“Often times we say to ourselves that you never know what the next shift will bring. The unexpected ways we get to help people in their time of need. That’s what draws people to public safety, the unexpected. Well today was no exception. This evening (the child) was enjoying some food and decided he wanted a stuffed animal. He wanted it so bad, he climbed into the game to get that toy!! Thankfully he was never in any distress as one of our own Lt.’s happen to be there off duty and assessed the situation. Engine 10 led by Lt. Abernathy, made short work of the situation. Driver Operator Lane and Firefighter George were able to get (the child) out in short order with minimal damage to the game. We love a happy ending and are glad everything worked out. Mom, (the child) and friends went back to eating dinner, E10 back to their station to await the next call. Pretty sure it won’t be the same as their last.”

The boy was not injured.