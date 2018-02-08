× Crews investigating ‘white powder’ incident at federal building in Hartford

HARTFORD — Emergency crews are responding to an incident involving white powder at a federal office building Thursday afternoon.

According to The Hartford Police Department, the call came in at around 1 p.m. for the William Cotter Federal Office Building on 135 High Street in Hartford. The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection, and Hartford Police and Fire departments were on the scene.

High Street was closed in the area of the building.

The building houses offices for the IRS, Social Security and other federal agencies. It was formerly the downtown Post Office.

The white powdery substance was found in the mailroom of the Federal Building. Three people were in the mailroom at that time and are being evaluated

The FBI and Connecticut State Police bomb squad are at the scene.