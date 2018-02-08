× East Hartford business destroyed after overnight fire

EAST HARTFORD — An overnight fire ravaged at least one business in East Hartford.

It happened at the corner of Main Street and Prospect. The building housed two stores, and there is heavy damage to the Latin-American market. Fortunately there was no one inside when the fire happened.

The call came in just before midnight. Officials say there is damage to the first floor of the bodega and significant damage in the basement and the other business.

The fire took about an hour to get under control. Resources from East Hartford were assisted by Hartford, West Hartford, and Manchester crews.

The conditions overnight were making it harder to fight the fire, with temperatures below freezing and ice.

Oficials say they expect to be here until daylight.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.