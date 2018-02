× I-395 Southbound closed in Killingly due to crash

KILLINGLY – A crash has closed I-395 Southbound Thursday afternoon.

I-395 Southbound was closed between Exits 41 and 38 due to the crash. CT DOT said, “Traffic exiting off exit 41 which is Rte 101 in Killingly. (1 Vehicle). Reported Thursday, February 8 at 2:40 pm.”

