Jimmy Garoppolo agrees to record deal with 49ers

SAN FRANCISCO — Former New England Patriots backup quarterback, Jimmy Garoppolo just got PAID!

Garoppolo inked a 5-year deal worth $137.5 million, making this the largest deal in NFL history on an average-per-year basis, according to NFL.com.

Garoppolo was traded in October by the Patriots to the San Francisco 49ers in exchange for a 2018 second-round pick. Garoppolo led the 49ers to 5 wins in 6 games played. In the only loss with Garoppolo at quarterback, he completed just two passes on two attempts against the Seattle Seahawks on November 26.

Garoppolo would go on to start the remainder of the season, passing for 1,560 yards, seven touchdowns and five interceptions on 120 of 178 passing.

The 49ers finished the season with a 6-10 record.