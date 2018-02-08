× MassMutual to close Enfield office, build new Boston campus in $300M investment in Mass.

SPRINGFIELD — MassMutual will close its offices in Enfield, and about 1,500 people who work there will move to Springfield, according to masslive.com.

MassMutual announced plans Thursday for a major expansion in Massachusetts including a $300 million investment and 2,000 jobs to the Commonwealth over the next four years.

MassMutual is also closing offices in Charlotte, North Carolina, Somerset, New Jersey, Memphis, Tenn., and Johnstown, Pennsylvania.

The 2,000 jobs in Mass. include 1,500 at corporate headquarters in Springfield and 500 at a new Boston campus on Fan Pier, which the company plans to build.

As part of this plan, MassMutual is expanding in Springfield and expects to grow its workforce at its corporate headquarters by approximately 50 percent.

