3 rescued from Middletown apartment fire

MIDDLETOWN — A large fire on Town Colony Drive in Middletown has multiple fire departments responding.

The fire broke out this afternoon. Fire crews are dealing with cold temperatures and freezing, icy conditions. Smoke could be seen from miles away.

The fire was in the Northwoods East Apartments, Building 10.

The call came in at 11:15 am. Three people were rescued from the building along with several pets. All are in good condition.

Three minor injuries to residents, including a broken wrist and two with smoke inhalation. One firefighter also suffered injuries when part of the building collapsed on him, but it appears he’s going to be fine.

The cause of the fire is unknown.