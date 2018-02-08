Paramedic charged with manslaughter for death of toddler in Torrington

TORRINGTON -- Police said a paramedic who left a child unattended in a bathtub that later died, has been charged.

Police said the incident happened on June 6 in a second-floor apartment at 420 South Main Street. Police said that at just before 11 a.m., Litchfield County Dispatch received a 911 call from a female saying that her child, Evan Standish, was unconscious and needed help there.

Evan Standish - Credit: Republican-American

Police said the mother came home when she found the baby found  unresponsive in the bathtub. Police said Alex Ciccarelli-Rosa, 27, was in charge of the child during the time of the incident. Police said  Ciccarelli-Rosa left the child alone in the bathtub.

The Medical Examiner's office ruled the incident a homicide, listing the cause of death as submersion in a bathtub with blunt injuries to the head and acute alcohol intoxication.

Ciccarelli-Rosa is due in court Thursday, charged with manslaughter, risk of injury to a minor, and tampering with evidence.

