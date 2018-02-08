Paramedic charged with manslaughter for death of toddler in Torrington

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TORRINGTON -- Police said a paramedic who left a child unattended in a bathtub that later died, has been charged.

Police said the incident happened on June 6 in a second-floor apartment at 420 South Main Street. Police said that at just before 11 a.m., Litchfield County Dispatch received a 911 call from a female saying that her child, Evan Standish, was unconscious and needed help there.

Police said the mother came home when she found the baby found unresponsive in the bathtub. Police said Alex Ciccarelli-Rosa, 27, was in charge of the child during the time of the incident. Police said Ciccarelli-Rosa left the child alone in the bathtub.

The Medical Examiner's office ruled the incident a homicide, listing the cause of death as submersion in a bathtub with blunt injuries to the head and acute alcohol intoxication.

Ciccarelli-Rosa is due in court Thursday, charged with manslaughter, risk of injury to a minor, and tampering with evidence.