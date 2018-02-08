× Prosecutor: Hartford man coerced girl with death threat

HARTFORD, Conn. — A 24-year-old Hartford man is charged with forcing a teenager into prostitution by using a threat to make her disappear.

Connecticut U.S. Attorney John Durham says Christopher “Cadillac Black” Hamlett was arrested Thursday on a federal charge of sex trafficking a minor. He is being held pending a Feb. 15 hearing.

Durham’s office says the victim told them Hamlett originally gave her a percentage of the money she earned, but later took it all.

She says her told her to “do as you’re told or I can make you disappear” and warned that no one would look for her.

Durham’s office says the girl worked as a prostitute in Hartford area hotels between August and November or 2017.

Hamlett faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years in prison if he is convicted.