State official say 11 more deaths now linked to the flu

HARTFORD — State officials said 11 more people died from flu related causes in the period up to February 3, bringing the season’s total to 63.

The Department of Public Health said the following in a press release Thursday:

A total of 1,360 patients have been hospitalized with confirmed cases of flu between August 27, 2017 and February 3, 2018. 63 deaths have been attributed to the flu (50 associated with flu A, 13 with flu B) so far this season. Of these deaths, 52 were among patients over the age of 65, 6 were 50-64 years of age, 3 were 25-49 years of age, 1 was between 19-24 years of age, and 1 was between 5-17 years of age. A total of 3,895 influenza positive laboratory tests have been reported so far this season.

Last week, state officials said 52 people had died so far since the end of August.

