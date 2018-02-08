WATCH: Mother walks out after son’s college decision

Pensacola (Florida) Escambia wide receiver Jacob Copeland’s mother didn’t seem all that thrilled with his college decision.

Jacob Copeland's mother — in an Alabama sweater and Tennessee hat — just got up and left after he announced he was going to Florida pic.twitter.com/tOZHnZeamv — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) February 7, 2018

Copeland was surrounded on national signing day Wednesday by several people, most of whom were either wearing Alabama gear or Tennessee gear. Seated to his right was his mother, wearing an Alabama sweatshirt and a Tennessee knit hat.

As soon as Copeland grabbed a Florida hat and announced he would play for the Gators rather than Alabama or Tennessee, Copeland’s mother left the table.

Copeland says that he felt most welcome at Florida among his three finalists, adding “I couldn’t go with my mom, I wanted to go with my heart.”

But, it’s okay. Mom came back!