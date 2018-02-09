Artworks take off for adults with disabilities

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

UNIONVILLE -- There is no shortage of drawing power at New Horizons Village, a community for disabled adults in Unionville.

The residents at New Horizons work on art projects individually and in groups, like in programs such as Artforms which provides classes for disabled kids and adults.

Recently Connecticut's Office of the Arts invited the residents to showcase their works at Bradley International Airport.

"It's fun and it's incredible to be able to do it," said Amy Tonucci, who is a quadriplegic but still is a master in the art of counted cross stitch. Tonucci's intricate work are now on display under glass just steps from the check-in counter at the airport.

"This is just a hobby for me and now it's out there for thousands of people to see," Tonucci said. "It's amazing."

New Horizons Village resident Derrick Lewis, who lost his sight at age nine, and works closely with the Hartford Artisans Weaving Center, said he was happy to know his work was on display at Bradley for people to enjoy.

"Basically it tells a story," Lewis said. "No matter what your disability is, you can do anything."