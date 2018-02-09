× Bridgeport man charged in fatal Seymour crash

SEYMOUR — Police said they have arrested the driver of a fatal motor vehicle accident that took place on April 11, 2017.

Seymour police said Nathan Torres, 24, of Bridgeport, turned himself into the Seymour Police Department Friday after learning of two outstanding warrants for his arrest.

Torres was charged with manslaughter in the second degree while intoxicated; assault in the second degree with a motor vehicle (3 counts); risk of injury to a minor (2 counts); driving while intoxicated; reckless driving, and driving without a license.

Police said Torres was also charged with illegal sale of hallucinogen/narcotic the same day, after an investigation determined he conducted an illegal drug transaction moments before the crash.

Police said following an investigation, Torres was identified as the operator of the motor vehicle at the time of the fatal crash that killed 20-year-old Shyheim Samuel of Derby.

“The cause of the accident was due to Torres operating the motor vehicle at an excessive rate of speed in addition to operating under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs,” police said.

Torres’ blood alcohol content revealed he was one and a half times over the legal limit of .08 and he was found to have the presence of marijuana in his system, police said.

“We are hopeful with the culmination of Torres’ arrest the family of Shyheim Samuel will have some type of closure knowing the person responsible for his death will be brought to justice”.

Torres was placed on a $150,000 bond for his first warrant, then an additional $20,000 bond for the second warrant. Police said he was arraigned in Derby Superior Court the same day.