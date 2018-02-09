Chance of snow flurries later today; Mild weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Today will be another chilly day, with highs in the 30s and increasing clouds. There is a chance for some snow showers or flurries late Friday or Friday night. A coating to a half-inch is possible in some scattered locations, but it doesn't look like anything significant at all.

Then temperatures will soar this weekend with highs in the 40s to near 50 degrees on Saturday! There is a chance for overnight Saturday night and into Sunday morning.

Overall, looking into next week some milder temperatures are on the way with 20s and 30s getting replaced by 40s for much of next week!

Forecast Details:

TODAY: Increasing clouds, snow developing. High: 30s.

SATURDAY: Sun and clouds, chance for afternoon/late showers. High: Mid 40s - near 50 degrees.

SUNDAY: Rain likely, especially in the morning. High: low 40s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. High: Mid-upper 40s.

