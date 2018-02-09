Foodie Friday: Mattei’s Deli and Catering in Derby

DERBY — It seems like every town in Connecticut has a popular family deli and Derby is no different.

Mattei’s Deli & Catering has served the valley for more than three decades and is still going strong.

The Italian joint serves up over-flowing sandwiches that ooze with flavor from family recipes dating back some 70-plus years.

From homemade meatballs, chicken cutlets and their famous eggplant Parmigiano, Mattei’s is a staple for good food and service.

Owned by a husband and wife team, the deli offers so much more too – including soups, salads and prepared meals that are made fresh daily.

Dennis and Grace Sojka have followed in the footsteps of the Mattei’s (Grace’s parents) who started the business in the early 80’s.

Said Tony B. on Facebook, “I have been a Mattei’s customer for well over 30 years. Their food is outstanding! If you haven’t had their chicken cutlets, you’re missing out…

Grace and Dennis are good people!”

And if you haven’t tried the sandwich that put them on the map years ago, grab the eggplant parm – you won’t be disappointed.

“The best eggplant on the planet,” said Gary D. on a social media review.