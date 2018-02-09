× Gov. Malloy to Carolina Hurricanes owner: Bring Whalers home for 1 game

HARTFORD — In a letter sent to Carolina Hurricanes owner, Thomas Dundon, Governor Malloy asks that they play one game outside at Rentschler Field in East Hartford.

“My proposal is simple: Bring the Whalers back to their rightful home for a regular season outdoor game at Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field,” Malloy said in the letter.

“With a capacity of more than 40,000 and a ready market anxious for an NHL team, eager to fill seats, buy tickets and merchandise, and support their team, this would be a perfect opportunity for the Hurricanes to embrace the franchise heritage – and be embraced by a grateful fan base,” Malloy added.

The Whaler Guys were the first to announce Malloy’s pitch to Hurricanes owner.

On February 19, make sure to check The Whaler Guys out who will be handling the FOX61 Sports report.

JUST ANNOUNCED: Pete and Jerry will be handling the @FOX61News Sports Report on Monday, February 19th! #BreakOutTheBrass pic.twitter.com/GnH7EOCtNu — The Whaler Guys (@WhalersBrigade) February 10, 2018