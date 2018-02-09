Hartford Gateway to History sees resurgence

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD -- Many are celebrating the achievements of African Americans for Black History Month.

At one Hartford landmark, there’s typically a surge of visitors in February.

However, Katie Burton, Program Coordinator at the Harriet Beecher Stowe Center said because of today’s divisive climate and many controversial events, this February is no different from the months prior, busy.

Burton pointed to recent debates about immigration, NFL players kneeling, confederate soldier statues and gender inequality.

“We’re living in many ways, a very comparable, divided and divisive society,” said Burton.

According to Burton, a society comparable to the period Harriet Beecher Stowe focuses on in her classic novel, Uncle Tom’s Cabin.

Burton said many visitors to the Stowe Center are particularly interested in the story behind Stowe’s most popular book and its influence.

“She’s trying to create empathy. She wants her white readers to understand that the black people who are being enslaved in the country are just like them,” said Burton.

To many, slavery was seen as inhumane, just as many people thought money was more important and ending slavery would kill the economy. In fact, passionate supporters used religion to defend the cruel system.

With millions of people reading her work, Stowe started a movement, encouraging people to take action.

Tucked away in the vault at the Stowe Center are volumes of books sent to the Litchfield native from thousands of women in Great Britain, demanding the United States put an end to slavery,

There are also original documents illustrating the divisive climate Stowe had to navigate, like an original census from the early 1800’s, listing blacks who were still enslaved in Connecticut and a newspaper ad signed by dozens of white men, pushing for an anti-slavery convention in Hartford.

Those visiting the Stowe center are looking for the right words and answers to get them through today’s climate are simply reminded about the importance of humanity. Burton said, that’s how Stowe broke through the heated chatter. She used her talents and influence to stop the suffering she witnessed.

Burton said a number of local businesses have also contacted their offices for help with diversity training.

For more details, click here.