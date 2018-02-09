Ivoryella: A store that helps the elephants

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The FOX61 Student News program empowers Connecticut middle and high school students to explore the world of multi-media journalism by giving them the opportunity to capture, edit and publish original content under the guidance of industry professionals.

Each student produced and hosted segment will showcase a local story or event, highlighting all that is great about our state and align with our station's mission of HOPE. Segments will be featured on-air during Friday's Morning News at 6:20, a.m. 8:20 a.m., the 5 and 10 p.m. news. twice during the FOX61 Morning News on Saturday, on our Facebook page and right here on FOX61.com!

Stay tuned and keep an eye out for the next news star! If your school would like to get involved learn more here or email us at studentnews@fox61.com.