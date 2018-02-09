Mild weekend with rain on tap for Saturday night, Sunday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A warm front that touch off some light snow has moved to our north, setting the stage for a mild weekend when temperatures will soar well up in the 40s to near 50 degrees! However, there is a price to pay with the mild temperatures.

Expect moderate to heavy rain overnight Saturday into Sunday morning, before tapering to scattered showers Sunday afternoon. There is the potential for 1"-2" of rain before the storm pulls away by early Monday morning. The combination of the heavy rain, melting snow and ice could cause some poor drainage and street flooding.

High pressure will move into region with sunshine and mild temperatures. In fact, milder temperatures will stick around with highs averaging in the 40s for much of next week! Some cooler air may work back into the region late next week. But for now, no big snowstorms in sight.

Forecast Details:

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy, some sun, with late showers developing High: 45-50.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Rain, heavy at times. Low: 40s

SUNDAY: Morning rain, tapering to scattered midday and afternoon showers. High: 40s.

MONDAY: Partly sunny. High: Mid 40s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. High: Low-mid 40s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny. High: Mid-upper 40s.

THURSDAY: Partly sunny. High: d40s.

FRIDAY: Chance for rain/snow showers. High: 30s.

