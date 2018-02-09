Periods of moderate to heavy rain tonight and Sunday; some poor drainage and street flooding possible

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

I know that some of you are wondering where is the snow. During the last month the storm track has shift to our west. Winter storms that track through the Ohio Valley, PA and NY, or on top of Connecticut delivers mostly rain or snow to rain . In order for Connecticut to get snow, storms must track to our south or off-shore with a cold high to our north. At this point, I do not see a pattern conducive for snowstorms for at least the next week to 10 days.

This storm will travel into the Hudson Valley and deliver moderate to heavy rain tonight and much of your Sunday, before tapering to showers Sunday night. There is the potential for 2"-3+" of rain before the storm pulls away by early Monday morning. The combination of the heavy rain, melting snow and ice could cause some poor drainage and street flooding.

High pressure will move into region with sunshine and mild temperatures for this time of year to start next week. In fact, the warmer than normal temperatures will stick around with highs averaging in the 40s for much of next week! Some cooler air may work back into the region late next week and weekend. But for now, no big snowstorms in sight.

Forecast Details:

TONIGHT: Periods of moderate to heavy rain. Low: 38-48.

SUNDAY: Periods of moderate to heavy rain. High: 40s.

MONDAY: Becoming partly to mostly sunny. High: 40-45.

TUESDAY: Sun mixing with afternoon clouds. High: 40.

WEDNESDAY: Chance for early rain/snow showers, then partly sunny, milder. High: mid-upper 40s.

THURSDAY: Partly sunny, pleasant. High: 45-50.

FRIDAY: Partly sunny, cooler. High: 30s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. High: 30s

