Redding PD: 2 suspects wanted for ATM skimming

REDDING — Police are on high alert after several incidents of ATM skimming have been reported.

Redding police said they are looking for two suspects, a man and woman, for placing skimmers at local banks. Police said one bank in the town has had as many as 28 victims come forward since they first started getting complaints on January 29.

Police said one of the suspects was seen at a Long Island bank.

Police said they are working in conjunction with Wilton and Ridgefield Police Departments. No federal agencies have been brought into the investigation at this time.