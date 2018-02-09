× State PD: 70-year-old woman charged with murder of her husband in Burlington

BURLINGTON — Linda L. Kosuda-Bigazzi, 70, is facing murder charges after state police said they found her husband, Pierluigi Bigazzi, 84, dead inside a home Monday.

On Monday, state police said Burlington Resident Trooper’s Office and troopers from Troop L-Litchfield responded to 70 Smith Lane in Burlington for a well-being check on Pierluigi.

“Subsequently, an unidentified deceased male was located within the home. State police detectives from Western District Major Crime (WDMC) responded to the home and assumed the investigation,” said state police.

Following an investigation, state police said they obtained an arrest warrant for Linda for the murder of her husband.

State police said Linda turned herself in to detectives at Troop L where she was charged with murder and tampering with physical evidence.

Linda was held on a $1.5 million bond and is scheduled to appear at Bristol Superior Court on February 13.

“State Police detectives ask anyone who had, or may have had, direct contact with Dr. Bigazzi between July 2017 and February 2018 and/or any contractors who performed work at the 70 Smith Lane residence during that time frame, please contact WDMC Detective Fitzsimons at 860-626-7922,” said state police.