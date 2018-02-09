WATCH: Intense video of 2-alarm fire in New Britain; 2 firefighter injured

NEW BRITAIN — New Britain fire crews battled a 2-alarm fire for three hours Friday morning.

The fire broke out around 4:40 a.m., on 408 Arch Street. Peter Margentino, interim fire chief of New Britain Fire Department, said the building was unoccupied at the time of the fire.

“The advanced stage of the fire, the frigid weather, and the balloon frame construction of the building presented significant challenges to the NBFD. Two New Britain firefighters received minor injuries combatting the fire,” said Margentino.

Margentino added,”One firefighter was transported to the Hospital of Central Connecticut for evaluation after feeling light-headed and released. Another fire fighter went to a medical facility on their own after injuring their ankle.”

Fire crews from Hartford, West Hartford and Bristol assisted with the fire.