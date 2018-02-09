Windsor police ID woman killed in head on crash with garbage truck

WINDSOR — Police said a woman has died following an accident involving a garbage truck Wednesday.

Windsor police said the car was occupied by two people. The passenger in the car was Tatiana Vedentsova, 41. Vedentsova was rushed to Hartford Hospital where she later died.

The driver of the car, Pavel Kovalchuk, 33, sustained serious, but non-life threatening injuries and was transported to Hartford Hospital, police said. Both Kovalchuk and Vedentsova were visiting from Moscow, Russia.

The driver of the garbage truck, Ali Hassan Murphy, 36, had only minor injuries and was taken to St. Francis. The truck is owned by Windsor Sanitation.

The crash is still under investigation.